J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. EOG Resources accounts for 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

