J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 965.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 141,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. 15,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,105. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

