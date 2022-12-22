Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $314,296. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $599,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.