Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE J opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

