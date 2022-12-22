Jason Phipps Sells 11,255 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $555,546.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ciena by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

