Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CFO Sells $421,600.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.85. 448,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,982. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -528.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average of $149.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

