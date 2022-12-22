JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 120.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $14,487,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

