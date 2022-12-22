Jentner Corp Acquires 1,680 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

