Jentner Corp Sells 6,459 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Jentner Corp reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

