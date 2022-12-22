JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 8,726 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

