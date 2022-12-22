JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.