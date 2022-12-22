JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

