JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

