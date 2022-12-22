JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

