John Rakolta, Jr. Buys 11,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.56. 599,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,084. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 264,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

