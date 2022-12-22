John Rakolta, Jr. Buys 11,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.56. 599,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,084. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 264,208 shares in the last quarter.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
