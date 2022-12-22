John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 4,241 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 319.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 87,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,353,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

