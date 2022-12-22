John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $130,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 19,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,509. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.