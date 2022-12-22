John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $130,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 19,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,509. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.