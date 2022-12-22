John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $589,000 Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.