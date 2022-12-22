John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

