John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.3 %

WLY opened at $39.48 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $174,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $3,639,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About John Wiley & Sons

WLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

