Joshua Isner Sells 2,219 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $174.72 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.