Joshua Isner Sells 2,219 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $174.72 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

