JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 729 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 729 ($8.86). 99,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 314,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.69) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 753.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 717.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,180.00.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

