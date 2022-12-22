JUMPN 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.26 (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $886.17 or 0.05318369 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00492152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.28 or 0.29157075 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

