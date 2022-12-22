JUST Achieves Market Capitalization of $181.22 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. JUST has a market cap of $181.22 million and $13.57 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
