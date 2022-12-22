KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.51. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 6,044 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,784,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,667,000 after buying an additional 145,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

