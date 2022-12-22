Keep Network Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $67.30 million and $341,187.43 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001861 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $848.02 or 0.05046900 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00499989 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.73 or 0.29624622 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
