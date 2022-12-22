Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $74.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

NYSE K opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

