Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,846,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,465 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 7.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 6.13% of Kellogg worth $1,452,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

