Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. InMode comprises 1.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 174.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

INMD traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,775. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

