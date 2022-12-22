Kercheville Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,328. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

