Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 3,501 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.