Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AGCO by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

