Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 4.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corteva by 12.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Corteva by 189.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Corteva by 26.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

