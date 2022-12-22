Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 270,319 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 470,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.