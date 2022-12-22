Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 907,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,974 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

APD opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

