Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,805 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSDE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1,053.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 799,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 729,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSDE stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

