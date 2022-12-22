Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,373,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $297.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

