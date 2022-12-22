Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

