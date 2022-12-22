Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 40,430 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,430 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average is $162.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

