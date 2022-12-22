Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 306.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,824,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

