Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Lessened by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,476 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

