Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 6,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,117,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

