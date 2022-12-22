Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 6,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,117,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
