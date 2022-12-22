Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0557 on Top Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Konnect has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $25,681.48 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

