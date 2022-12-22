Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.35. Approximately 1,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,892 shares of company stock worth $1,833,551. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 229,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

