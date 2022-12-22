KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $6.31 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00037789 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $620.86 million and $497,052.62 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

