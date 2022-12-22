KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches Market Cap of $619.29 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00037795 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $619.29 million and approximately $521,894.51 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.31 or 0.05432892 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00494613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.03 or 0.29306086 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

