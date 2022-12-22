Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Down to $46.41

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.41, but opened at $45.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 1,415 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,931. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 111,682 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 94.6% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $494,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.