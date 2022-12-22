L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $241.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.46.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

