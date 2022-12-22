LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $275.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

