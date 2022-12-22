LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

